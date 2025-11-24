AFP
Vincent Kompany is 'a mother hen!' - Bayern Munich boss hailed for 'protecting, teaching and improving' amid blistering Bundesliga & Champions League form
Hoeness hails Kompany's 'mother hen' approach
Hoeness, the influential honorary president of Bayern, has offered a glowing assessment of Kompany's tenure as head coach. Speaking on the OMR podcast, Hoeness highlighted Kompany's nurturing yet demanding approach as a key factor in the team's impressive form.
"Today we have a coach who is like a mother hen, who wonderfully protects the players and yet teaches them everything on the training pitch, and most importantly, he makes every player better," Hoeness stated. He further praised Kompany's squad management, noting, "At the moment, I have to say that the opposite is true, because our coach is playing with us by not complaining."
Hoeness pointed to Kompany's successful integration of young talents like Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof as evidence of his positive impact. "That hasn't happened in a long time. Josip Stanisic and Aleksandar Pavlovic are also homegrown talents. That's obviously the secret, and that's why we're in such a good position right now, because we have relatively few players who don't identify 100 percent with this club."
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern's blistering form in Bundesliga and Champions League
Munich are currently enjoying a rich vein of form across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, they sit at the top of the table with 31 points from 11 matches, having won 10 and drawn one. Their most recent league outing saw them thrash Freiburg 6-2 at the Allianz Arena, with goals coming from Lennart Karl, a brace from Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, Harry Kane, and Nicolas Jackson.
Their Champions League campaign has been equally impressive, with a flawless record of four wins from four group stage matches. They have scored 14 goals and conceded only three, placing them at the top of the table ahead of their upcoming clash with Arsenal. Hoeness described the club as "truly a fortress again at the moment," emphasizing the "good numbers," "ambitious team," and "outstanding coach."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Kompany aiming to 'solve' Bayern weakness before Arsenal clash
Despite Bayern's rampant performances, Kompany is not completely satisfied with his side. Seeing his side go two goals down against Freiburg before a sensational 6-2 comeback win on Saturday angered the Belgian coach, exposing their need to improve how they defend set pieces. With a Champions League showdown against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, a team famous for their deadly dead ball attacks, he is seeking an immediate solution to their weakness.
"I'm calm. We made mistakes in these phases as a team. We shouldn't hide, we should show personality and character to defend them," Kompany said. "We're also a good team in attacking set pieces, we scored from a corner today. We just have to stay calm and work to get out of this phase and show that we're also good in this department.
"Everyone saw it, you'll write it now, the English press will say it too, Arsenal's analysts will see it as well. Every team we play against will now believe this is our moment. Then you can't hide. You have to show personality, character, and defend it. We have to solve this!"
- Getty Images Sport
Champions League's top two go head-to-head
Bayern will look to maintain their perfect Champions League record when they travel to face the London side on Wednesday. The two teams are level on points at the top of the table, having won all four of their matches so far. Bayern have scored 14 goals and conceded three, while Arsenal have the same goal difference with 11 scored and none let in.
Arsenal have suffered just one defeat this season and head into the midweek clash off the back of a 4-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday, with new signing Eberechi Eze shining with a hat-trick.
Advertisement