Getty Images Sport
'Chaotic creativity' - Vincent Kompany hails Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz after last-gasp goal in St. Pauli win
Diaz's late heroics inspire Bayern to victory over St. Pauli
With the scoreline 1-1 heading into stoppage time at the Allianz Arena, Bayern looked on course to drop points against strugglers St. Pauli. The visitors took the lead after just six minutes when Burnley loanee Andreas Hountondji stunned the home supporters, before Diaz kick started his heroics with an incredible assist.
The former Liverpool forward was on the ground when he somehow managed to flick the ball back to defender Raphael Guerreiro, who fired home to restore parity for Kompany’s men. And then after three minutes of additional time in the second half, Diaz headed home what looked to be the winner for Bayern, only for substitute Nicolas Jackson to make it 3-1 on 90+7.
- Getty Images Sport
Colombia forward missed Arsenal defeat following UEFA ban
The victory saw Bayern bounce back from their 3-1 loss against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tasting defeat for the first time in Europe’s elite club competition this season, the Bundesliga heavyweights fell to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli after youngster Lennart Karl scored in the first half.
Diaz was absent from Bayern’s trip to north London after being handed a three-game UEFA ban following a poor challenge on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi on 4 November. The 28-year-old will also miss the Bavarians’ next two Champions League games against Portuguese side Sporting CP and Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise on 9 December and 21 January respectively.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bayern boss Kompany waxes lyrical over Diaz's superb assist
But after inspiring Bayern to an all-important victory which saw them move eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, manager Kompany was full of praise for Diaz after the game.
Describing Diaz’s remarkable assist for Guerreiro’s equaliser, Kompany said: “Lucho has got a kind of 'chaotic creativity'. He can always do something in chaos.
“As a [former] defender, I always found it uncomfortable to play against such players because you never know whether you have the ball under control or he has it. He kept his head up while on the ground and played a great pass. He did the exact same move in training yesterday. That's a quality of his.”
And hailing Bayern’s collective grit, Kompany added: “Such hard-fought wins are part of a season. That gives us confidence in the future that we can win in such situations. Compliments to the boys that they kept going and believed in themselves. We need that over the course of the season.”
- Getty Images Sport
Bundesliga giants' director of sport issues Kane update
One player who did not find the back of the net against St. Pauli was Harry Kane, who has forged a brilliant relationship with Diaz in 2025-26. England captain Kane has scored 24 goals in just 20 games in all competitions for Bayern this season, while ex-Porto man Diaz has netted 12 times so far.
However, while he was unable to add to his goal tally on Saturday, Kane was a topic of discussion after the game as Bayern director of sport Max Eberl issued a cryptic update on the striker’s future.
When asked whether Bayern have entered into contract renewal discussions with Kane, whose current terms expire in 2027, Eberl told Sky Sports Germany: “Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry.”
And when pressed on the future of defender Dayot Upamecano, whose contract expires next summer, Eberl added: “We definitely want it [a renewal]. I think we've communicated that clearly enough. I believe he feels very, very comfortable here.”
Diaz & Kane looking to score when Bayern travel to Union Berlin
Both Diaz and Kane will be hoping to continue their fine form in front of goal when Bayern travel to Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal last 16 on Wednesday. Steffen Baumgart’s side should provide a stern test for Kompany’s charges, having held them to a 2-2 draw in the league on 8 November. Bayern will then head to sixth-placed Stuttgart in their next top-flight affair on 6 December.
Advertisement