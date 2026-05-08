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Vincent Kompany told not to ditch his attacking principles after Champions League exit as Bayern Munich legend reflects on PSG loss
Matthaus backs Kompany’s attacking approach after PSG defeat
Bayern saw their Champions League campaign end after conceding six goals across two legs against PSG. The defeat highlighted defensive weaknesses but also underlined the attacking approach implemented by Kompany. Bayern’s vulnerability has not been confined to Europe. High-scoring matches in the Bundesliga against Mainz (4-3) and Heidenheim (3-3) have also exposed a back line struggling to balance risk and defensive stability.
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Matthaus insists Bayern should not abandon their style
Former Bayern captain Matthaus believes the club should stay committed to Kompany’s attacking philosophy, even if it brings defensive challenges.
"With such an attacking style of play, you can't defend everything, of course," Matthaus explained, as quoted by Sport. "Of course, they've conceded a lot of goals, but they're still very successful this season and are on the verge of winning the double. They've reached the Champions League semi-finals."
Entertainment factor returns at the Allianz Arena
The second leg at the Allianz Arena saw Ousmane Dembele score early to silence the home crowd. A late equaliser from Harry Kane was not enough to overturn the aggregate deficit. For Matthaus, however, the broader picture is positive. He believes Bayern have restored excitement and attacking football this season.
"FC Bayern certainly didn't deliver their best performance in the semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, but they've still thrilled us all year," he added. "I look forward to every FC Bayern match because they're always a highlight with their high-scoring game. FC Bayern stands for spectacular football, and they've shown that this year. I wouldn't deviate from that approach," said the record-holding German international.
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Domestic trophies now the focus
Bayern must quickly refocus on domestic objectives. Die Roten have already secured the Bundesliga title this season, and they face Wolfsburg and Koln in their final two league matches. Kompanya's side will then prepare for the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23.