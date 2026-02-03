Viktor Gyokeres reveals inspiration behind epic goal celebration and opens up on life at Arsenal after 'challenging' start

The 27-year-old has not enjoyed the easiest of starts under the brightest of spotlights, but has still broken out his trademark celebration - which sees him create a face mask with his hands - on 11 occasions across all competitions.

Quizzed again on his Bane-inspired goal routine and how it came about, Gyokeres told CBS Sports' Golazo Network: “I was with my friends and they were on at me because I was always celebrating in different ways, and I think they were a bit tired to see that. They wanted me to get my own celebration. I also thought it was a good idea.

“We came together with the one I have now. I think it was a pretty good one to do. I have enjoyed doing it, and still do. It’s been amazing. I’m not sure if I said it was Bane, but it can be.”

Gyokeres did say in a social media post back in June 2024, alongside an image of him celebrating: “Nobody cared until I put on the mask.” That is a nod towards Bane, who says in the Batman movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises’: “No one cared who I was until I put on the mask.”

Gyokeres has grown accustomed to hitting the back of the net, and told CBS Sports when asked what his dream goal would look like: “It changes. It depends on what kind of goals you have scored recently and that kind of thing. When you do something extraordinary that's what you want to do on the pitch. I love tap ins as well. As a striker it's almost the same feeling even if it's a tap in.”

