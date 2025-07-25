Viktor Gyokeres ArsenalGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Viktor Gyokeres finally set for Arsenal medical! Gunners get green light to complete £64m transfer with Sweden striker in line to receive Thierry Henry's iconic No.14 shirt

V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Sporting CP
Premier League
Liga Portugal
Transfers

Arsenal have reportedly received the all-clear to complete the £64 million (€73.5m) signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with the Swedish striker set to undergo a medical this weekend. The 27-year-old is poised to wear Thierry Henry's legendary No.14 shirt at the Emirates Stadium after turning down other clubs to join Mikel Arteta's side this summer.

  • Arsenal finally agree deal to sign Gyokeres from Sporting
  • Set to pay around £64m including add-ons
  • Striker to wear Henry’s iconic No.14 shirt
