VIDEO: Victor Osimhen rages at Galatasaray team-mates despite crushing Champions League play-off victory over Juventus
A sour note on a historic night
The scenes at RAMS Park were largely jubilation as Galatasaray recorded their first-ever five-goal haul in a Champions League match, dismantling a 10-man Juventus side. However, the celebrations were marred by a bizarre outburst from Osimhen. As the referee blew for full-time, cameras caught the 27-year-old aggressively shrugging off a team-mate who attempted to hug him, before gesturing wildly and shouting at colleagues.
Reports from the ground suggest Osimhen’s "petulant tantrum" was driven by personal frustration at failing to find the net in a game where his team scored five times. While the rest of the squad soaked up the adulation of the Istanbul crowd, the former Napoli man - who had provided the assist for Sacha Boey's late fifth goal - stormed around the pitch, seemingly unsatisfied with his supporting role in the rout.
Watch the clip
Galatasaray run riot in Istanbul
Before the post-match drama, the match itself was a breathless encounter. Gabriel Sara opened the scoring early on with a thunderous strike, but Juventus responded immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who netted a brace to give the Italians a 2-1 lead at half-time. The momentum swung decisively in the second half when Noa Lang, currently on loan from Napoli, equalised before Davinson Sanchez headed the hosts in front.
The game unravelled for the visitors when substitute Juan Cabal was sent off for a second bookable offence just 20 minutes after coming on. Galatasaray ruthlessly exploited the numerical advantage, with Lang grabbing his second and substitute Boey adding the gloss late on - courtesy of Osimhen's work - to seal a 5-2 win. The result leaves Luciano Spalletti's side staring at an early European exit unless they can produce a miracle in Turin.
What next for Osimhen?
The outburst is the latest flashpoint in an eventful season for Osimhen, who has previously spoken of his "love" for Galatasaray and its fans since rejecting a move to Juventus in favour of Istanbul. While his competitive spirit is undeniable, manager Okan Buruk will be keen to ensure his star striker's individual hunger does not overshadow the team's collective achievement.
Galatasaray now head to the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday with a three-goal cushion, looking to book their place in the round of 16. Osimhen will be desperate to make amends for his blank in the first leg, and given Juventus' defensive collapse, he may well get the goal he clearly felt he deserved on Tuesday night.
