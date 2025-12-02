VIDEO: Suspended Man Utd flop Antony spotted taunting Sevilla fans from stands during Real Betis' derby victory

He caused quite a stir when Sevilla fans spotted him in the crowd. As bottles and other missiles were thrust in Antony’s direction, he waved his arms around and bellowed back at his derby foes. Antony was never under any threat of being harmed as he was safely housed behind a box window.

Antony had the last laugh as Betis claimed a 2-0 victory over Sevilla, with Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira getting their goals. The hosts finished said contest with 10 men after winger Isaac Romero was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Betis defender Valentin Gomez.

He saw red with six minutes remaining, with angry home supporters throwing objects onto the field. Referee Jose Luis Mubuera Montero was forced to suspend the game, leading to players spending 15 minutes in the dressing rooms before play could resume.