Video: Second in 40 days… Al-Taawoun hand Al-Nassr a draw and bring down Al-Hilal with another draw

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi was forced to field several substitutes in the starting line-up to make up for the absences suffered by ‘The Leader’ against Al-Taawoun.
Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić was suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, whilst Frenchmen Simon Bouabri and Karim Benzema were out injured, as was Turkish defender Yusuf Akçıkçık.
In addition, several key local players were absent through injury, including wingers Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash, midfielder Nasser Al-Dossari, and right-back Hamad Al-Yami.
The Italian manager relied on Brazilian Marcos Leonardo and Ivorian Mohamed Kader Miti in attack, supported by Brazilian winger Malcom, to make up for the absence of Benzema and Salem Al-Dossari.
Read also... Former Al-Hilal president clears Salem Al-Dossari of fleeing charges
Inzaghi also fielded Murad Hawsawi in midfield, alongside Mohammed Kano and the Portuguese Ruben Neves, to make up for the absence of Savic and Nasser Al-Dossari.
Conversely, Inzaghi was forced to rely on several players from Al-Hilal’s Under-21 squad on the substitutes’ bench, including Abdulaziz Al-Jarmoush, Mishaal Al-Dawood, Abdullah Al-Zaid, Mohammed Al-Zaid, Suhaib Al-Zaid and Saad Al-Mutairi.
Al-Hilal’s line-up was as follows:
Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou
Defence: Muteb Al-Harbi – Hassan Tambakti – Kalidou Koulibaly – Theo Hernández
Midfield: Murad Hawsawi – Ruben Neves – Mohammed Kanno
Attack: Malcom, Marcos Leonardo, Mohammed Qadir Miti