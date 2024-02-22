Ruben Neves Hilal 2023Getty
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Vintage Ruben Neves! Ex-Premier League midfielder scores long-range stunner reminiscent of Wolves days to help Al-Hilal ease into AFC Champions League quarter-finals

Al HilalRuben NevesAl Hilal vs SepahanAFC Champions League

Ruben Neves scored a brilliant long-range goal for Al-Hilal on Thursday, reminding fans of his penchant for screamers while at Wolves.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neves scored plenty of long-range goals for Wolves
  • Now at Al-Hilal and is up to his old tricks
  • Hilal eased past Sepahan in AFC Champions League

Editors' Picks