VIDEO: Real Madrid youngster shares beautiful moment with his emotional father after Champions League debut that saw him claim Bernardo Silva's shirt

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa reaffirmed his commitment to the club’s youth system by handing Angel a memorable Champions League debut. The Castilla graduate was introduced in the 76th minute of Los Blancos' 3-0 victory over Manchester City, replacing Thiago Pitarch to the cheers of the home crowd.

The 21-year-old midfielder, long regarded as one of the crown jewels of the Valdebebas academy, showed immense composure against Pep Guardiola’s side. His appearance marked a significant milestone for the Castilla captain, who has transitioned from a reserve leader to a genuine first-team option under Arbeloa’s guidance.

The most poignant moment of the evening occurred post-match when Angel found his father in the stands. The pair shared a tearful embrace that quickly went viral, capturing the raw human emotion behind a professional breakthrough.