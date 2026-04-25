Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-REAL MADRIDAFP
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Clear foul? Alvaro Arbeloa fumes as ex-Man Utd winger Antony hauls down Ferland Mendy seconds before Real Betis equaliser

A. Arbeloa
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
F. Mendy
Antony
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was left incensed after a controversial late equaliser saw his side drop vital points against Real Betis on Friday night. The result effectively hands the Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona, but the Madrid boss insists the decisive goal should have been disallowed for a foul involving former Manchester United winger Antony.

  • Stoppage-time heartbreak in Seville

    Madrid’s pursuit of Barcelona suffered a catastrophic blow as they surrendered a slender lead in the 94th minute at the Estadio La Cartuja. Vinicius Jr had opened the scoring early on, but Los Blancos failed to convert several clinical chances through Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to put the game out of reach. The hosts capitalised on late chaos when Hector Bellerin fired home, though Madrid players were adamant that Ferland Mendy had been illegally hauled down by Antony in the build-up.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip


  • Eight points off the pace

    The draw leaves Madrid eight points adrift of the summit with only five games remaining, a gap that could widen to 11 if Barcelona defeat Getafe. Arbeloa did not hold back in his post-match assessment, targeting the referee’s failure to spot what he deemed a blatant infringement before the equaliser.

    Expressing his frustration at the officiating and the lack of technical awareness from the VAR room, Arbeloa said: "There's a clear foul on Mendy before their goal. The problem is that the people responsible for these calls need to understand football, and clearly they don't."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Silverware hopes fade away

    With Madrid also out of the Champions League, the club is now staring at only their fifth trophyless season of the century. Arbeloa’s men must regroup for an away clash against Espanyol next week before a daunting trip to face Barcelona in the season's second Clasico. Unless Hansi Flick’s league leaders suffer an unprecedented collapse, the pressure on Arbeloa is expected to intensify as the reality of a second-place finish becomes almost certain.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Oviedo crest
Real Oviedo
OVI
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA