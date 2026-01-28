Barcelona may have beaten Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday, thanks to goals from Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal, but the main headline coming away from the game was the downpour within the stadium, as broadcasters and fans alike were drenched by a deluge. Now, with mere hours to go before they play Copenhagen in the Champions League, Marca have published a video showing rats running alongside the perimeter of the pitch.
VIDEO: Rats spotted at Camp Nou days after Barcelona's newly-renovated stadium sprung leaks in downpour
Barca's Camp Nou struggles
Watch the clip
Renovations continuing
Barcelona are back in their historic home, but the renovations are not yet complete, as evidenced by the last two headline-grabbing incidents at the ground. The club are aiming to expand their capacity to 105,000, and, ironically enough, there are also plans for a roof to be added. Had that been in place on Sunday, journalists and fans would have enjoyed a rather more dry experience.
President Sandro Rosell has said: "It has been an important decision for the club - the most important in the last 50 years.
"The option of building a new stadium on a new site has been dismissed as the final cost could have saddled the club and its members with debt and tied the hands of future boards of directors.
"This was a difficult decision, both options were very attractive but we decided to go ahead and stay."
Barcelona's treasurer, Ferran Olive, has also said that the club are "late" to the party when it comes to redeveloping the stadium.
He added: "We should have built this stadium years ago; we're late. And we're doing it so we can compete with the best clubs in the world. We have €175 million ($204m) in stadium revenue [for 2024-25], and without doing anything, without building a new stadium, we'd be at €250m ($291m)[at Camp Nou], but we can reach €400m ($466m)with he new stadium."
What comes next?
Barca face Copenhagen on Wednesday night. Eyes will surely be peeled for any rodent-like pitch invaders as Barca go in search of another three points in Europe. The club currently sit ninth in the league phase standings, one position outside of the top eight for automatic qualification. A win is required, and manager Hansi Flick has urged his side to be ruthless.
He told reporters: “We’re very confident and I hope we can win to qualify for the next round. The most important thing is to do a good job and play at our highest level.
“We are only focusing on ourselves and on what is in our hands. That’s a good way to approach it. It will be a tough match against Copenhagen, who also have a lot at stake. We should never make excuses. That’s our philosophy ... We have confidence in our style, in how we play, and this is the Champions League. We’ll have to show our best level.”
He added: "We’ll have to manage it in the best possible way. We have a good squad, also on the bench, and we have to play as a team. The match is very important for us and we’ll have to show that. That’s what I want to see.”
“We have to take it step by step. We have to play this match respecting Copenhagen, because they have a fantastic team. We’ll need to defend very well, try to keep a clean sheet and score goals to win ... “We’re in a good moment, in a good situation, and I like that. It makes me confident in the team.”