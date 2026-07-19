VIDEO: Police called to Harry Kane’s post-match interview after England’s World Cup bronze medal match with France - as media dispute breaks out in the mixed zone

The incident occurred while Kane was addressing the media in the mixed zone, reflecting on a historic performance that secured England’s best-ever finish on foreign soil. As the captain spoke, tension boiled over between members of the press pack situated directly in front of him.

A group of English journalists was claimed to have physically blocked and pushed the local reporter to prevent him from filming. The confrontation became physical enough to disrupt the flow of the interview, drawing the attention of other media representatives and tournament security staff. As the shoving match intensified, the local reporter called for assistance from both FIFA representatives and Miami Police Department officers stationed throughout the stadium. The footage shared on social media shows a police officer entering the crowded area and eventually escorting one of the individuals away in an attempt to restore order and de-escalate the conflict.