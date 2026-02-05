VIDEO: Phil Jones outright refuses to say Erling Haaland's name as he lists Premier League's best players & claims Man Utd's Senne Lammens is THE top goalkeeper
From the pitch to the Carrington dugout
Jones is currently carving out a new chapter in his footballing journey, transitioning from a decade-long playing career at Old Trafford to a vital role within the United academy. Having hung up his boots in 2024, the former England international has been working closely with the Under-18s and Under-21s while finalising his UEFA Pro Licence. This unique vantage point has given Jones a front-row seat to the development of the club's next generation of talent, as well as the tactical evolution taking place under senior management.
The 33-year-old's insights carry significant weight, particularly as he remains deeply embedded in the day-to-day operations. His transition from teammate to mentor has allowed him to witness the rapid integration of new signings and the steady rise of academy prospects. While Jones's playing days were often hampered by injury, his tactical acumen is now being utilised to nurture the stars of tomorrow. His recent public appearances show a man deeply engrossed in the "patterns of play and systems" of the modern game, making his selections for the league's best performers all the more intriguing to the United faithful.
Watch the clip
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The 'Voldemort' treatment for Erling Haaland
Jones adopted a "he-who-must-not-be-named" approach when asked to identify the best forward currently playing in the Premier League. Despite the record-breaking exploits of Manchester City's Haaland, Jones’s United loyalty prevented him from giving the Norwegian striker any public satisfaction. With a wry smile, Jones quipped that he had simply "forgotten" the name of the man leading the line across the city.
"Plays for Man City, but I can't say his name. I forgot... I forgot his name," Jones joked. While the forward remained anonymous in Jones's book, he was more than happy to dish out praise for players elsewhere on the pitch. He named Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as the league’s standout midfielder and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes as the top defender, but his most eyebrow-raising selection came in the goalkeeping department.
Jones bypassed more established names to crown United’s Lammens as the best goalkeeper "at the minute". Since his arrival from Royal Antwerp in September 2025, the Belgian has been a revelation, providing the stability and shot-stopping ability that has helped United stabilise their backline.
- Getty Images Sport
Ayden Heaven: United's next 'top, top player'
Perhaps the most significant takeaway from Jones’s interview was his endorsement of teenage sensation Ayden Heaven. When asked to name the most underrated player in the Premier League, Jones didn't look toward a mid-table veteran or a hidden gem at another club; instead, he pointed directly to a player he has been mentoring at Carrington.
"Ayden Heaven for us, I think. Top, top player," Jones declared with total conviction. The 19-year-old left-sided centre-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise, making 11 Premier League appearances so far in the 2025-26 campaign. Having famously started in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in January, Heaven is quickly becoming a household name among the Old Trafford crowd. Jones’s "top, top player" tag is an elite-level validation for a defender who appears to be following in the footsteps of the greats before him.
Rounding off his picks, Jones stayed loyal to his former teammate and current club captain, Bruno Fernandes, naming the Portuguese international as his personal favourite player in the division. For Jones, the combination of Fernandes’s leadership and the emergence of talents like Heaven and Lammens suggests a bright future for a club he still calls home.