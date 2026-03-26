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VIDEO: Phil Foden proves he's a darts master as Man City star incredibly scores 180 on day Luke Littler visits England squad
Foden finds his range at St. George's Park
The incredible feat was witnessed by several of Foden's team-mates, with John Stones and Harvey Barnes among those seen looking on in disbelief as the third dart tucked into the triple-20 bed. While Foden showcased his potential with the arrows, it was Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who eventually walked away as the camp champion, earning high praise from the professional star in attendance.
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Littler impressed by Three Lions talent
Littler, a lifelong Manchester United supporter, enjoyed the opportunity to swap the big darts stage for the England training base. "It was a dream as a football fan to come here to see the facilities, meet all the players and sit down and have dinner and have a laugh with them," the 19-year-old remarked after the event. The interaction provided a welcome distraction for the squad during a busy international window.
The darts prodigy revealed that even new England boss Thomas Tuchel was keen to see the players tested. "We played a bit of darts -- as they were warming up, Thomas Tuchel told me to teach these boys a lesson! There’s some good potential there in Phil Foden and Aaron Ramsdale. James Trafford had a little bit as well. The others not so much! I wished the boys luck this summer - let’s hope they can bring it home," Littler added.
- AFP
Squad rotation ahead of Wembley fixtures
The atmosphere at the national football centre remained lighthearted despite the serious preparations underway for upcoming friendlies. England are set to face Uruguay and Japan at Wembley as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup under Tuchel. However, the darts tournament featured a slightly smaller group than usual due to managed workloads across the squad.
Eleven members of Tuchel's selection were absent from the evening's festivities after being granted rest for the Uruguay fixture. High-profile stars like Harry Kane and Declan Rice were not present at the Burton base for the tournament, having been given leave due to the significant volume of minutes they have already accumulated at club level so far this season.