Neymar proved he still has the golden touch, scoring both goals for Santos in their 2-2 Brazilian Serie A draw against Chapecoense on Saturday. The 34-year-old forward, who has recently faced a fitness-focused rehabilitation program following an injury-hit World Cup campaign with Brazil, showed no signs of rustiness as he spearheaded the Santos attack. His first goal set the tone for the afternoon, but it was his choice of celebration that really got the football world talking, as he he made a gesture referencing poker, and took aim at those who had questioned his professionalism.
VIDEO: Neymar bags a brace for Santos! Brazilian superstar back among the goals after injury-hit World Cup - with card-playing celebration aiming dig at critics
Back with a bang and a message
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Santos management defends their star man
The controversy first erupted when images emerged of Neymar competing in the BSOP Winter poker tournament in Sao Paulo. While his team-mates were away in Venezuela for a demanding Copa Sudamericana play-off against Universidad Central, Neymar was spotted at the poker table, leading to instant backlash from sections of the fan base and the local media. Despite the noise, Santos managed a convincing 4-1 victory in that continental fixture without their talisman.
Amid the growing external pressure, Santos were quick to clarify that their star player had not skipped the trip to Venezuela of his own volition. Coach Cuca explained that the decision to leave Neymar in Sao Paulo was a tactical one, designed to prioritize his long-term fitness over a grueling travel schedule. Cuca emphasized that Neymar had participated in all required training sessions before attending the tournament and was officially on a scheduled day off when he was spotted playing cards.
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Mixed emotions on a dramatic return
The match marked the forward's official reintegration into club football following Brazil’s World Cup journey, and while his footwork looked sharp, his discipline remained a talking point. During the heat of the second half, Neymar was booked for a late challenge, marking his third yellow card of the current Brazilian league campaign. This caution carries significant weight, as it means the superstar will now be suspended for the upcoming clash against Athletico-PR on August 9, once again leaving the Santos starting lineup without its primary creative engine.
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