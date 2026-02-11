VIDEO: Miss of the season?! Cole Palmer somehow blazes over from point-blank range in dying moments of Chelsea's draw with Leeds

Manager Liam Rosenior was quizzed on Palmer's miss after the game and told reporters: "He's in the position, 999 times out of 1000, he scores, it was just that one in that moment. We shouldn't be in that position. The game should be done at 2-0. I need to show the players certain things to make sure that doesn't happen again."

The Chelsea boss also spoke of his disappointment at failing to win the game, adding: "Genuinely, I can't remember Leeds having a shot or moment in the game [prior to Nmecha's goal]. Some of our football in possession, in press, in energy, was everything that I wanted to see and that makes it even more of a bitter pill to swallow that we lost the game. I was frustrated after the second goal with a couple of things that I'll show the players on why the momentum of the game changed. That's a team thing. If we can just focus and concentrate for 90 minutes, this team has unbelievable potential, which you saw for probably 90% of the game today. I'm a month in, I feel like I already know what we need to work on to improve that. It's making sure we get the time to do it."