VIDEO: Look at Mikel Arteta's face! Watch extremely awkward moment Arsenal boss is told about Fabian Hurzeler's furious 'make your own rules' rant

Hurzeler had previously made several sharp remarks about Arsenal's performance. In his post-match press conference, he said: "At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules no matter how they are playing, so that’s why I think it’s difficult to judge that. Overall, like I said, I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I ask one question: Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three times in a game? We need to find a way to find solutions against these kind of teams and that’s our responsibility so we have to keep working. Complaining doesn’t help so that’s why focus is on us."

When these comments were relayed to Arteta, he replied: "What a surprise! No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always from him."