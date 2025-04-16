VIDEO: Micah Richards' bizarre pronunciation of football legend's name sends Thierry Henry & Kate Scott into hysterics as ex-Man City star fears being 'cancelled' by CBS Sports
Micah Richards' bizarre pronunciation of a football legend's name sent Thierry Henry and Kate Scott into hysterics in the CBS Sports studio.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Richards provides unexpected comic relief
- Henry & Scott left in stitches
- Richards fears he could be 'cancelled'