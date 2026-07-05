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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Drums, trumpets & fireworks! How Mexico fans tried to disrupt sleep of Harry Kane, Declan Rice & England squad ahead of World Cup last-16 showdown

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Mexico
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T. Tuchel

Mexico supporters gathered outside England's team hotel in the early hours before the World Cup last-16 clash, using drums, trumpets and fireworks in an apparent attempt to disrupt the visitors' preparations. Thomas Tuchel admitted the squad are already dealing with the challenges of Mexico City's high altitude but insisted his players remain fully focused.

  • Mexico fans create sleepless night for England

    England's preparations for their World Cup last-16 meeting with Mexico were disrupted after local supporters gathered outside the team's hotel during the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans used drums, trumpets and fireworks in an apparent attempt to keep the squad awake ahead of the knockout clash. The disruption comes as England are adapting to the demands of playing in Mexico City, where the altitude presents additional physical challenges for Tuchel's side.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Tuchel addresses altitude and outside distractions

    Speaking before the match, Tuchel admitted both he and his players had already felt the effects of Mexico City's altitude, even before the supporters gathered outside the hotel.

    "We feel it [the altitude], even if we don’t train," Tuchel told reporters. "I felt a slight headache in the hotel room throughout the day and didn’t sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and cannot adapt to.

    "I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went on, they could cope with it better. It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt, it’s just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first time experience tomorrow."

    Tuchel added: "It is not a coincidence that Mexico normally start their matches at home normally very strong, very front-footed, very aggressively because I think the first 15-20 minutes will maybe be the toughest for us. Once we overcome that and we experienced it a little bit already today, I think we are in a good place."

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    Knockout test awaits England

    England head into the last-16 tie after a 2-1 win over DR Congo, but now face a Mexico side that has yet to concede at the tournament. With the altitude and atmosphere being hostile to the Three Lions squad, they look set to have a tough fight to progress to the quarter-finals.

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