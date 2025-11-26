Max Dowman Arsenal BayernGetty
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Max Dowman, that is special! Arsenal sensation scores Mesut Ozil-esque wonder goal in big UEFA Youth League win over Bayern Munich

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman has caught the eye yet again with a sensational effort for the Gunners in a big UEFA Youth League win over Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. The 15-year-old brought back memories of club legend Mesut Ozil with a brilliant solo goal to help seal a 4-2 victory for the north Londoners on Wednesday at Mangata Developments Stadium.

  • Downman scores stunner in Arsenal win

    Dowman finished off Bayern in some style to cap an outstanding performance for Arsenal's Under-19s. The youngster cut in from the right and showed off some outrageous skill to beat three Bayern defenders - including a nutmeg and wonderful pirouette - before keeping his composure to dink the ball over the goalkeeper. The goal was Dowman's second of the game, with Kyran Thompson and Ceadach O'Neill also on target, and capped a fine victory for the Gunners as they picked up their first win of their 2025-26 Youth League campaign in impressive fashion. 

    The 15-year-old wasn't the only youngster to catch the eye during the game. Luis Munoz made history when he arrived as a substitute in the second half. The 13-year-old came on for the final five minutes of the match and became the youngest player ever to feature in the youth competition.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Dowman on the rise at Arsenal

    Dowman's goal against Bayern Munich highlights once again what a talented youngster the Gunners have on their hands. The 15-year-old has already made five first-team appearances this season and became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League when he came off the bench during Arsenal's 3-0 win against Slavia Prague at the age of 15 years and 308 days, breaking the record previously held by ex-Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko. Yet Dowman's appearance for the U19s means that he won't be with the senior squad again for their match against Bayern at the Emirates. Both teams head into the fixture with a 100% record so far in the Champions League, meaning something will have to give in north London on Wednesday night.

  • 'We have a massive player' - Arteta's praise for Dowman

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke glowingly about Dowman after he made his Champions League debut. He told TNT Sports: "It doesn't get any harder than this competition. Max at 15 takes the ball and straight away starts to take people on and win free-kicks. That shows the personality that these kids have. Really happy to see them with us in this journey, and hopefully they will continue to improve. The way he plays, he attracts a lot of contact. He's so good at timing the right moment to move the ball when the opponent makes the next step. We have a massive player there."

  • Max Dowman Arsenal BayernGetty

    Dowman 'loves playing for Arsenal'

    Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has also showered the youngster with praise and revealed just how highly he rates the teenager. He told The Mirror: "It’s hard because I don’t want to be the guy who says: 'he will be this, or that.' But every challenge he’s had at the moment, I remember playing him for the 18s and he was 13 and we were playing Southampton, a good academy. We were 2-0 up and I remember saying to my assistant: “Lets' get Max on the pitch.' I stood next to him and he was already taller than me!

    "I remember saying to him: 'Max, remember you are playing against players who are five years older than you which is fine but don’t get into duels, just pop it round and have one or two touches.' He came on and the first thing he did, he ran around three players, squared it and we scored. I looked at my assistant and I’d never seen this before. But the most important thing with Max is he’s a top kid. He's got a good family. He's got a mum who is amazing, a dad who would do anything for him and wants the best for his son.

    "It was only six or seven weeks ago before I was here, I went to watch an Arsenal under-19s CL game and Max was playing. His dad was shooting off afterwards and he asked me if I could take him home. I drove him home and it’s hard to remember he’s only 15, he was trying to play Uno with me and I’m so happy for him because he’s a top kid. People say: 'Is he better than you?' He is better than me. But what I do see in similarities is his love of the game. I worked with some kids who wouldn’t even watch games but he loves it. He loves the Arsenal, he loves playing for Arsenal."

  • What comes next for Dowman?

    Dowman will be hoping for more first-team minutes as the season progress and certainly won't have done his chances of selection any harm with his brilliant performance for the U19s against Bayern. If Arsenal can seal their qualification to the next round of the Champions League early, then Arteta could be tempted to offer the brilliant wonderkid some more minutes in the competition as the Gunners finish their league phase campaign with fixtures against Club Brugge, Inter and Kairat.