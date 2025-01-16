Mauricio Pochettino trivela USMNTGetty/USMNT
VIDEO: 'Still got it' - Mauricio Pochettino channels his inner Lionel Messi with stunning trivela goal at Inter Miami's training complex as USMNT step up Venezuela preparations

USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino has “still got it”, with the ex-Argentina star channelling his inner Lionel Messi when netting a stunning trivela goal.

  • No-nonsense defender in his playing days
  • Has been showcasing talent in training
  • Legendary countryman would be impressed
