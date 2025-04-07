Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Mason Greenwood rediscovers goal-scoring touch for Marseille by crashing home unstoppable long-range strike against Toulouse as ex-Man Utd forward offers perfect response to attitude questions & helps Roberto De Zerbi's side to snap losing run

M. GreenwoodMarseilleLigue 1Marseille vs ToulouseToulouse

Mason Greenwood conjured up a moment of magic for Marseille against Toulouse, with the ex-Manchester United forward scoring a 20-yard screamer.

  • Had gone three games without a goal
  • Now up to 16 for the season in Ligue 1
  • Transfer talk ahead of summer window
