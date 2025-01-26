VIDEO: Kyle Walker joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic to watch AC Milan as former Man City defender waits on debut & wife Annie Kilner to join him in Italy after Lauryn Goodman mistress saga
Kyle Walker got to watch AC Milan versus Parma in the company of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he waits on clearance to make his debut for the Rossoneri.
- Defender's loan move includes option to buy
- Work permit must be secured before debut
- Family will soon be joining him in Italy