Jude Bellingham GFXGetty Images/Goal/TNT Sports
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham humiliated by Thibaut Courtois in training as cheeky nutmeg leaves Real Madrid team-mates in fits of laughter ahead of Champions League showdown with Man City

J. BellinghamT. CourtoisManchester City vs Real MadridManchester CityReal MadridChampions League

Jude Bellingham was humiliated by Thibaut Courtois with a cheeky nutmeg in training ahead of Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bellingham back in England for UCL duty
  • Midfielder nutmegged by the shot-stopper
  • Was left red-faced in Real training at Etihad
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match