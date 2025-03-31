Jude Belligham GFXGetty Images/Goal/@judebellingham Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham shows off his driving skills in hilarious clip as Real Madrid & England superstar teases new signature adidas collection

J. BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaEngland

Jude Bellingham got himself behind the wheel in a hilarious clip as the Real Madrid & England superstar teased his new signature adidas collection.

  • Bellingham has his own JB X Originals collection
  • Expands his portfolio with a new summer collection
  • Showed off his parking skills in a new Adidas advert
