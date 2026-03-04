VIDEO: Jordan Henderson explodes in shocking altercation with Bournemouth staff member as England & Brentford star has to be restrained

While reports initially suggested the primary target of Henderson's ire was Elphick, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola later clarified that the primary source of the friction was actually another member of his coaching staff. Iraola, who played the role of the mediator during the scuffle, provided a detailed account of how the situation unfolded. The Spaniard stated: "I am always a peacemaker but I am not sure how it started. It was Jordan Henderson and Coops. It was a strong argument but nothing much really happened. Everyone is defending their interest. I don’t know how it started but there was no consequences. I was shaking hands with Keith [Andrews] and the fourth official and something happened but we stopped the confrontation early. But it was a big argument."