Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Joao Pedro opens Chelsea account in stunning style with brilliant effort against former club Fluminense at Club World Cup

Joao Pedro wasted no time making an impact at Chelsea, scoring a stunning goal on his first start just 18 minutes into their Club World Cup semi-final clash against Fluminense. The Brazilian forward, who spent his formative football years with the Rio-based club, showed both class and composure with a curling strike from outside the box, but chose not to celebrate out of respect for his former side.

  • Pedro opened the scoring against Fluminense
  • A stunning strike from outside the box
  • Refused to celebrate against his former club
