JJ Watt Burnley trophyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: JJ Watt & his ‘dirty as sh*t’ hat explain next step for Burnley – with NFL legend reacting to seeing Vincent Kompany leave to manage Harry Kane and Co at Bayern Munich

BurnleyPremier LeagueBayern MunichChampionshipVincent Kompany

Burnley investor JJ Watt, in his “dirty as sh*t” hat, has explained the next step after seeing Vincent Kompany leave to take charge of Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Belgian boss has left for Bundesliga giants
  • Has left Clarets heading back to the Championship
  • Search on at Turf Moor for a successor