VIDEO: Harry Kane sings Jingle Bells! England captain joins Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich players in serenading fans as Bavarians start Christmas celebrations
Harry Kane and his fellow Bayern Munich stars were in a festive mood as they sang Jingle Bells to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern break off for Christmas and New Year
- Released video of players singing Jingle Bells
- Kane, Muller & Kompany all took part