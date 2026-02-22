Getty
VIDEO: Furious Lionel Messi dragged away from match officials by Luis Suarez after Inter Miami's defeat to LAFC
Inter Miami thrashed by LAFC
Messi was back from injury for the game against LAFC but unable to make an impact as Inter Miami kicked off a new season with a 3-0 defeat. It's a poor start to their title defence for the Herons and tempers flared afterwards. A visibly angry Messi was spotted trying to follow the match officials and having to be dragged back by Suarez, per TyC Sports. There are now fears that the incident could land Messi in hot water. Inter Miami reporter Franco Panizo posted on X: "Matt Miazga was suspended three games for something similar in 2023. Lionel Messi is at risk of facing a disciplinary sanction over his post-game actions last night."
Watch Suarez drag angry Messi away
Mascherano reacts to Miami's defeat
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano shared his thoughts on the defeat after the game. He told reporters: "They beat us fair and square, that's the reality. My initial analysis gives me the feeling that it's a somewhat misleading result; the game itself didn't show that difference. Clearly, Los Angeles made the difference in terms of transitions; they hurt us a lot. We're not going to make a tragedy out of it either; we know we have to improve, we have to keep emphasizing the positive things we've done."
What comes next for Inter Miami?
Inter Miami will have to wait and see if the Argentina international does subsequently face any disciplinary action for his behavior after the game. In the meantime, Inter Miami and Messi will go in search of their first win of the new season next time out against Orlando City.
