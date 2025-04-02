Jose Mourinho nose incident FenerbahceGetty/aspor
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Furious Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho grabs Galatasaray manager's NOSE in crazy head-loss after ugly mass brawl during Victor Osimhen-inspired derby defeat

J. MourinhoFenerbahceFenerbahce vs GalatasarayGalatasarayCup

A furious Jose Mourinho grabbed the nose of Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after his Fenerbahce side were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in ugly scenes.

  • Fenerbahce lost to Galatasaray
  • Mourinho's first game back since ban
  • Appears to grab Buruk's nose after full-time
