VIDEO: Ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers poses with rifle in Saudi robes amid title push with Al-Qadsiah
Rodgers at the helm in Saudi Arabia
Rodgers’ transition to the Saudi Pro League came after a sudden departure from Celtic in October, and he has quickly become the face of Al-Qadsiah’s ambitious project. The club have invested heavily in European talent since their promotion in 2024, bringing in the likes of Italy international Mateo Retegui and former Porto midfield maestro Otavio. The sight of Rodgers in traditional robes is symbolic of the league’s efforts to integrate high-profile Western stars into the local culture as the nation prepares to host the 2034 World Cup. In the social media footage released by Al-Qadsiah, Rodgers is seen laughing as he is complimented on his appearance.
Sheikh Brendan embraces the culture
When told he looks "sharp" in the traditional attire, the 53-year-old manager responded with his characteristic charm. "It probably looks a lot cooler on other people but I think today is about respecting Founding Day here in Saudi Arabia and of course I will always respectfully wear it," he said. The clip has since gone viral, with fans Reacting to the image of "Sheikh Brendan" posing with a firearm as part of the historical reenactment.
Beyond the costume, Rodgers used the opportunity to send a message of unity to the local population. "I want to give my sincere congratulations to all of the people of Saudi Arabia, Saudi has a real rich heritage and a really exciting future ahead," he added. The manager’s willingness to participate in such a public cultural display highlights the growing trend of high-profile footballing figures acting as ambassadors for the Saudi state during this period of rapid expansion and heavy investment in the Pro League.
Life in the Middle East
The former Premier League boss was also glowing in his assessment of life away from the dugout, urging others to consider the move to Saudi Arabia. "I would have nothing but real positive feeling speaking about Saudi Arabia. When you change country and culture to live in, there’s always questions. But I have to say, my first two months here, the people are so kind, so friendly, so helpful," Rodgers stated, dismissing some of the common preconceptions held by those outside the region regarding the lifestyle in the kingdom.
He continued by highlighting the security and comfort he has felt since relocating. "The quality of life has been so nice in my few months here. Clearly the weather helps. But I feel very safe and secure in the country. I’ve travelled all around through the football, so I would say to anyone, try it. It’s been a wonderful experience for me so far, and anyone coming out here would be really, really surprised." With a title race on the horizon and his status as a local icon growing, Rodgers appears to be thriving in his latest managerial chapter.
Unbeaten run fuels title charge
While the video has captured headlines for its visual impact, Rodgers’ work on the pitch has been equally impressive. Since arriving at Al-Qadsiah, he has overseen a remarkable 13-match unbeaten run that has propelled the club into the heart of the title conversation. They currently sit just five points behind leaders Al-Nassr, a side that boasts the firepower of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix. The turnaround under Rodgers has transformed Al-Qadsiah from newcomers into genuine contenders for the top prize.
Discussing the growth of the competition, Rodgers noted a significant shift in quality. "The progress is year on year. From watching the league a few years ago, to participating in the league now, I’m pretty sure over the coming years it’s only going to get better and improve," he explained. "I’ve been really impressed by the standard of the league, there are some fantastic players, outstanding coaches, and that will continue over the coming years." His side is also preparing for a move to a new state-of-the-art stadium later this year, further cementing their status as a rising power.
