VIDEO: Eredivisie top scorer Artem Stepanov leaves reporter stunned after failing to recognise Netherlands legend Rafael van der Vaart

An amusing exchange unfolded post-match when an ESPNreporter asked whether the striker knew the previous youngest player to net in five straight games. When the journalist brought up Van der Vaart, Stepanov replied: "I don't know these people. No, no, no, no, no. I don't know."

The stunned interviewer explained that the former Ajax star had scored in seven consecutive matches as a teenager, which immediately sparked Stepanov's ambition: "Then I will try to break this record."

Reminded that he would need to score against Feyenoord next and advised to study footage of the Dutch icon, Stepanov said: "I have, I must, yes. Then I will go today to my bed and I will watch."