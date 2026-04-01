Ronaldo has returned to full Al-Nassr training after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him during the international break. The 41-year-old quelled fitness concerns by completing Tuesday’s session without limitations. To celebrate his comeback, the legendary forward went viral by scoring an audacious backheel goal during a practice.
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning backheel in Al-Nassr training ahead of return to Saudi Pro League action
Back with a bang in Riyadh
Watch the clip
Al-Nassr's vital title charge
The veteran striker's return to full fitness comes at a pivotal moment as Al-Nassr look to solidify their position at the summit of the Saudi Pro League during the final stretch of the campaign. A victory this Friday against Al-Najma would see the Riyadh giants maintain their significant grip on top spot, keeping them firmly ahead of a relentless chasing pack that includes title rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr.
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Eyes on the 2026 World Cup
Beyond his immediate club ambitions, the legendary striker is meticulously managing his physical workload to ensure he arrives at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal in peak condition. This calculated approach to his recovery and training regime is designed to balance domestic dominance with the endurance required to lead Portugal in North America.