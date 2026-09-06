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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo caught trying to 'spy' on opponent's tactics in hilarious Saudi Pro League moment

C. Ronaldo
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
D. Pereira

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera cheekily spying on tactical instructions held by opponent Danilo during a Saudi Pro League clash. The hilarious moment brought smiles to both players on the pitch, but Ronaldo was left frustrated as Al-Ittihad held on to hand Al-Nassr their first defeat of the season in a fiercely contested 2-1 thriller.

  • Ronaldo caught peeking tactics

    The amusing incident unfolded when Danilo received a slip of paper containing tactical instructions from the home bench during a tight contest. Positioning himself right alongside the defender, Ronaldo cheekily seized the opportunity to peer at the notes before Danilo noticed his antics. Although the light-hearted exchange briefly defused tensions on the pitch, the Al-Nassr captain could not prevent his side's first defeat of the season after seeing his best effort denied by Predrag Rajkovic.

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  • Defeat halts early momentum

    The 2-1 loss away at Al-Ittihad dealt a significant early blow to Al-Nassr following their impressive start to the league campaign. George Ilenikhena's quickfire first-half double proved decisive, with Angelo's strike before the interval serving as the visitors' solitary response. This setback leaves Al-Nassr trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by three points, while Al-Ittihad climbed to fourth place with 11 points.

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  • Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Testing title recovery ahead

    Al-Nassr must now deliver an immediate response to close the three-point gap to Al-Hilal at the summit. Greater responsibility falls on Ronaldo to rediscover his clinical touch in front of goal, having registered just twice in four league appearances this term. Sharpening their attacking output and shoring up defensive solidity remain top priorities for Ange Postecoglou's side ahead of Wednesday's clash against Abha on September 9.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH