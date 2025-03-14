VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo airbrushes Man Utd from his past! CR7 delivers brutal snub in promotional video despite winning Premier League & Champions League titles with the Red Devils
Cristiano Ronaldo has airbrushed Manchester United from his past, with CR7 delivering a brutal snub to the Red Devils in a promotional video.
- Portuguese relaunching 'Legacy' fragrance
- Sporting, Real Madrid & Al-Nassr feature in promotion
- No mention of Manchester United or Juventus