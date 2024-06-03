VIDEO: Classy Jude Bellingham ‘crown’ celebration goes viral – with humble Real Madrid superstar passing ‘king’ title to team-mate during Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is a class act in all departments, with his humble ‘crown’ celebration in the Champions League final going viral.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international landed European title
- Kroos' final game for Los Blancos
- Wild celebrations at Wembley & in Spain