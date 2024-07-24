Cristian Medina Argentina Morocco Olympics 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Absolute CHAOS at the Olympics! Argentina score incredible 116th-minute equaliser vs Morocco after twice hitting the bar, sparking ugly scenes as players are targeted by 'firecrackers' & fans invade pitch

Argentina U23Summer OlympicsArgentina U23 vs Morocco U23Morocco U23

Argentina's sensational last-ditch equaliser against Morocco in their opening match of the Olympics sparked ugly scenes in France on Wednesday.

  • Argentina net late equaliser vs Morocco
  • Sparks violent reaction from supporters
  • Fans invade pitch and throw objects