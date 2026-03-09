VIDEO: Utter chaos in Brazil as RAGING Cruzeiro & Atletico Mineiro players & staff violently punch & kick each other in disgraceful on-pitch scenes

Atletico Mineiro were not prepared to go down without a fight, quite literally, as they battled to the end of an absorbing fixture in Belo Horizonte. Their goalkeeper, Everson, sparked the chaotic late scenes after spilling a shot and diving at the feet of Cruzeiro midfielder Christian.

As both men got up, Everson delivered a tackle that would not have looked out of place on the rugby field. He then proceeded to kneel on his opponent and scream in his ear. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Cruzeiro players to rush in and defend their colleague, with Everson being pushed into the post and back of the net.

Punches were thrown as substitutes and members of coaching staff joined the melee, which quickly spread across the field. Ex-Brazil international striker Hulk - who is still going strong at 39 years of age - was among those looking to throw his weight around.