VIDEO: Get the bottle in! Arsenal players go wild after being crowned Premier League champions - with cheeky nod offered to critics as Declan Rice updates ‘done’ message

Arsenal players were seen in a state of pure euphoria as they gathered to watch the final moments of Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The result in Dorset mathematically ended the title race with one game to spare, sparking scenes of jubilation among a squad that has spent the last two seasons knocking on the door of greatness.

Footage captured the moment the Arsenal squad found out they were champions, with players jumping, hugging, and screaming in delight. For a club that hadn't tasted league glory since the "Invincibles" era of 2004, the release of tension was palpable as the stars realised they had finally reached the summit of English football.







