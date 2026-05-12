VIDEO: Preparing for an Arsenal barrage?! PSG goalkeepers filmed training with rugby tackle shields ahead of Champions League final

As the countdown to the Champions League final in Budapest begins, PSG are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for back-to-back European titles. The reigning champions, who dismantled Inter 5-0 in last year’s showpiece, are set to face an Arsenal side that has become synonymous with set-piece ingenuity under Mikel Arteta.

To combat this, Luis Enrique has introduced a "bizarre" training drill involving rugby tackle shields.

Footage from the PSG training ground shows coaching staff using the padded shields to buffet and obstruct goalkeepers as they attempt to claim high balls. It is a clear attempt to simulate the crowded, physical environment of the six-yard box that the Gunners exploit so effectively.



