VIDEO: Antony, that is outrageous! Man Utd flop scores two sublime long-range goals as Brazilian shines in dominant Real Betis victory over Mallorca

Having mustered just 12 goals for the Red Devils through 96 appearances, Antony has already matched that return across 32 outings for Betis. He has five efforts to his name this season, with a brilliant brace being recorded against Mallorca.

There were less than 10 minutes on the clock when Antony opened the scoring in that contest. He was allowed to drift inside from the right wing, play a neat one-two on the edge of the box and crash a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Antony’s second, which arrived just past the half-hour mark, was even better. Once again, he was able to exchange passes with a team-mate outside the penalty area before getting a clear sight of the target. On this occasion, he curled a sublime strike into the opposite corner. Betis were able to add a third courtesy of Abde Ezzalzouli before half-time, with Antony turning provider, and went on to prevail 3-0.