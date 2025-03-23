VIDEO: Andrea Pirlo scores trademark 25-yard consolation free-kick for AC Milan Glorie after hat-trick hero Robbie Keane runs riot for Tottenham in charity game
Andrea Pirlo rolled back the years with a stunning 25-yard free-kick during AC Milan Glorie's thumping defeat to Tottenham Legends in a charity game.
- Tottenham Legends beat AC Milan Glorie 6-2
- Pirlo scores stunning 25-yard free-kick
- Keane scores hat-trick for Spurs