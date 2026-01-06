Victor Osimhen explodes! Furious Nigeria star asks to be substituted during AFCON last-16 win over Mozambique after row with Ademola Lookman & storms down tunnel at full time

The breakdown in the relationship was all the more baffling given how the evening began. For the first hour of the match, Osimhen and Lookman looked like the deadliest duo in the tournament, tearing the Mozambican defence apart at will. In the 25th minute, following a sensational pass from Alex Iwobi, Lookman turned provider for Osimhen. The chemistry was palpable; the centre-forward sprinted towards the Atalanta winger, and the pair slid together on the wet turf, joined by Bruno Onyemaechi in a heap of beaming smiles and collective joy.

The harmony continued immediately after the interval, with Lookman leaping into Osimhen’s arms after setting him up for his second goal of the night. The pair, sitting as the competition’s joint-second-top goalscorers, appeared unstoppable.

However, the atmosphere shifted violently moments later. The two forwards began bickering, with Osimhen visibly agitated, gesturing that Lookman was refusing to pass to him. The tension boiled over when Iwobi found Frank Onyeka in space; Onyeka fed Lookman, who opted to dribble through a congested defence rather than square the ball to his strike partner. When Onyemaechi and Akor Adams subsequently ignored an unmarked Osimhen to drive into the box themselves during a dangerous counter-attack, the Napoli striker threw his hands up in furious frustration.

