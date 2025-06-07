This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Vicente Sánchez steps down as Cruz Azul head coach, Nicolás Larcamón reportedly set to take over Liga MX V. Sanchez N. Larcamon Cruz Azul Necaxa The Uruguayan coach compiled an impressive record, with 17 wins, eight draws and just two losses Cruz Azul likely to trigger buyout clause in Larcamón's contract

He has a 10-3-6 record with Necaxa

He won the 2022-23 Champions Cup with León Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱