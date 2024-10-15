'Very sad' - Arsenal captain Kim Little and interim coach Renee Slegers react to Jonas Eidevall's resignation after Chelsea defeat continued Gunners' poor start to WSL season
Arsenal captain Kim Little has stressed the importance of the players being 'together' after the news of head coach Jonas Eidevall's resignation.
- Eidevall resigned as Arsenal boss after Chelsea defeat
- Gunners have busy week with Champions League action
- Captain Little describes 'sad' feeling at coach's departure