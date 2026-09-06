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VAR denies Riccardo Calafiori equaliser but Gabriel escapes red card in London derby drama
Early Chelsea lead and VAR frustration
A breathless Premier League London derby saw Chelsea take a surprise lead in the second minute through a Morgan Rogers volley. Arsenal thought they had responded quickly on 12 minutes when Calafiori bundled the ball across the line following a goal-mouth scramble.
However, VAR intervened to rule the goal out. Replays confirmed that Ezri Konsa was in an offside position when Calafiori took his shot, and the ball may have even taken a deflection off Konsa on its way into the net.
Gabriel escapes punishment for boot in face
The drama escalated further inside the penalty area, resulting in a controversial incident involving Gabriel and Martinez. Following a low delivery, Gabriel went to the ground while tussling for the ball with Jorrel Hato. As Gabriel swiped his leg to prod the ball towards the goal while on the floor, his boot heavily connected with the face of Martinez.
The goalkeeper was left in agony and required medical treatment on the pitch. Despite the rash challenge, referee Chris Kavanagh opted not to brandish a card.
The Premier League later explained that a VAR check supported the on-field decision, as the review deemed Gabriel had not exhibited serious foul play.
Havertz strikes to level proceedings
Despite the controversy surrounding the unpunished challenge and the earlier disallowed goal, Arsenal eventually found a way to draw level. In the 25th minute, Havertz picked the ball up in the right channel, weaved along the edge of the box, and fired a left-footed effort towards goal. The powerful strike blasted through the fingertips of Martinez to level the proceedings at 1-1 against the German attacker's former club. The equaliser shifted the momentum back in favour of Arsenal as the first half concluded.
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Odegaard secures the lead as Arsenal push on
Arsenal capitalised on their momentum shortly after the break, taking a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute thanks to a clinical finish from Martin Odegaard. Following this chaotic London derby, both clubs will look to build on their performances and assert dominance in their upcoming fixtures. With tempers flaring and VAR heavily involved, the remainder of the Premier League campaign promises even more drama.
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