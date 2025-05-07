Vangelis Pavlidis salary: How much does Greece star earn per week and annually at Benfica?

Everything you need to know about Vangelis Pavlidis' salary details playing for Benfica

Evangelos "Vangelis" Pavlidis joined Liga Portugal side Benfica in the summer of 2024, transferring from AZ in the Netherlands.

The Greek international has proven to be a top signing for the Portuguese giants with consistent performances. He even scored a first-half hat trick against Spanish powerhouse Barcelona in the Champions League. Although Benfica lost the game 5-4 in the dying seconds, Pavlidis put in a standout performance for his side.

The attacker signed a five-year contract with Benfica upon joining, keeping him at the Estadio da Luz until June 2029, along with a substantial salary.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much the Greek hitman is earning in Lisbon!

