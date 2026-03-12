Valverde, the secret behind the hat-trick: Arbeloa's tactical move

One, two, three. Hat-trick. And a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappé? No, he didn't even play in that match. And it wasn't Haaland, Semenyo or any of Guardiola's other players either. The man who scored three goals in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Real Madrid and Manchester City was Federico Valverde, who once again proved himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world. A box-to-box midfielder but also a right-back when needed, with attacking midfielder statistics: this season, he has been involved in 18 of Real Madrid's goals, scoring six and providing 12 assists. Phenomenal statistics.